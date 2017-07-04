Fire sparks at east Charlotte car dealership

No one was injured in a fire at a used car dealership in east Charlotte Tuesday evening.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred around 5:16 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Tryon Street at Boulevard Auto Exchange.

Working commercial structure fire 3101 N. Tryon St; Heavy fire on arrival; Station 11 area; 5:16 pm — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 4, 2017

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy flames showing.

The fire occurred in a detached building on the property, crews said. The fire department said the detached building was not connected to the main business office.

Crews said 27 firefighters were able to control the fire in 14 minutes.

Update 3101 N. Tryon St; 27 firefighters controlled incident in 14 minutes; Currently no injuries reported; Under investigation; 5:21 pm — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 4, 2017

Firefighters did not say what caused the fire.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.