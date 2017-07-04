Pedestrian struck, killed in west Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a woman was running in the 15000 block of York Road around 7:48 a.m. when a man pulled up next to her, pointed a gun at her and demanded that she get into the vehicle.More >>
Residents in one southwest Charlotte neighborhood are on alert Tuesday after a person posted on a website saying a bullet fell through a neighbor's roof.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 62-year-old Larry Irby was hit by a 2001 Mercury just before 8:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Freedom Drive and Ashley Road.More >>
International workers are the backbone of the Seaside Farm Market in the remote northern Outer Banks town of Corolla. Only 500 people live there, but up to 50,000 visit every week in the summer.More >>
Rarely has Charlotte gotten the kind of attention it has in the last year and a half, with headlines over House Bill 2, a police shooting and deadly riots.More >>
