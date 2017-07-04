Pedestrian struck, killed in west Charlotte

A man was struck and killed in west Charlotte Monday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 62-year-old Larry Irby was hit by the driver of a 2001 Mercury just before 8:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Freedom Drive and Ashley Road.

Police said they found Irby lying in the road. Irby was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but died on Tuesday, officers said.

CMPD said Irby was crossing the road when he was struck by the driver of the Mercury who was traveling southeast on Freedom Drive.

The driver of the Mercury stopped immediately, police say.

Police said Irby was not wearing reflective gear or in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. Officers don't know whether Irby was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Mercury driver was not speeding or under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Officers have not said whether any charges will be filed in this incident.

