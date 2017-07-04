Bullet falls through roof of southwest Charlotte home, resident says

Residents in one southwest Charlotte neighborhood are on alert Tuesday after a neighbor posted on a website saying a bullet fell through her roof.

According to Peaches Edwards, the woman who posted the alert on a website forum for a Steele Creek neighborhood, a bullet fell through the roof of her home in the 6000 block of Kelyn Hills Drive.

"While sitting watching TV in our family room we heard a loud noise and got up a bullet came through the roof!" Edwards said.

The message was posted on the forum Monday night.

"People please stop shooting guns. Thank God no one was injured," Edwards said at the end of her post.

