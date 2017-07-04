Gunman didn’t see the Charlotte store clerk in hiding, so he left with just one thing

A Charlotte convenience store clerk realized he was about to be robbed early Sunday when a person walked in holding a gun.

So the clerk at a Circle K on University City Boulevard hid behind a coffee display – and stayed hidden as the would-be robber searched behind the counter for him, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.

The gunman looked around the store but never saw anyone, so he decided to leave – but not before grabbing a Hershey’s candy bar on the way out, the report said.

Police have not said whether they have a suspect in incident, which occurred at about 2 a.m. at the Circle K near John Kirk Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.