Thousands pack sidewalks for Faith Fourth of July parade

To say there was a big crowd watching the parade in Faith on Tuesday is probably a gross understatement. By 10:00 am people were standing 7-8 deep in some spots, and for blocks and blocks every available spot was occupied.

The town of Faith has a population of just over 800, but on July Fourth it swells to an estimated number well over 30,000.

The parade is the signature event, but there are concerts, carnival rides, food, and so much more that takes places for several days.

The parade on Tuesday had 181 entries, not including the dozens of fire trucks that traditionally lead off the event.

Even though it's the middle of summer and school is out, the parade was able to get the East Rowan High School marching band to appear.

There were bagpipers provided by the Oasis Shriners, beauty queens, various floats sponsored by local businesses and churches, as well as vintage military hardware.

The crowd enjoyed the candy that was thrown from the folks in the parade, and there was free bottled water being given out by Faith Baptist Church.

The most popular entries, as always, were those that paid tribute to the nation's veterans, who served as a reminder that freedom is never free, and that their sacrifices are appreciated.

The Faith Fourth festivities wrap up Tuesday night with a massive fireworks display.

