Ballantyne-area apartment roof fire under investigation

An apartment roof fire is under investigation in the Ballantyne area.

The Charlotte Fire Department says they got a call around 2 a.m. about a fire at an apartment on Community House Road near Toringdon Way. Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a dumpster on the roof, which was quickly extinguished.

Charlotte Fire Captain Drew Lazarus says the fire is under investigation because of its location.

When the fire started, there were reportedly reports of fireworks in the area and a small lightning storm that came through.

The complex was also under construction at the time.

