Man charged with murder in University City shooting

A man was shot and killed in Charlotte's University area Monday night.

Officers were called to the 10600 block of Atkins Ridge Drive around 7:59 p.m. where they found a man, later identified as 63-year-old Harold Rudolph Jones, outside the home with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead on scene.

Early Tuesday morning, CMPD charged 22-year-old Daryl Roby with Jones' death. According to police, the two were related and were involved in an altercation when the shooting happened.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were initially investigating the shooting as a death investigation but later said the death was being investigated as a homicide.

Information gathered during the investigation pointed to Roby as the suspect, CMPD says.

"The initial call for service indicated that the incident appeared to be a suicide but further investigation led detectives to conclude the incident was a homicide," police say.

Jones' death marks Charlotte's 49th homicide of 2017.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 20147 WBTV. All rights reserved.