Man charged with murder in University City shooting

The Charlotte Fire Department says they got a call around 2 a.m. about a fire at an apartment on Community House Road near Toringdon Way.More >>
The day will be a warm and muggy one. Highs will be close to 90°, with high humidity. In the afternoon and evening, showers and thunderstorms could begin to pop up.More >>
Officers were called to the 10600 block of Atkins Ridge Drive around 7:59 p.m. where they found a man, later identified as 63-year-old Harold Rudolph Jones, outside the home with a gunshot wound.More >>
Last year, David Dowell's service dog, Milka, ran off during a fireworks display in Dallas.More >>
Reginald A. Hawkins, who died in 2007, was a major figure in the civil rights movement in the second half of the 20th century, but not the stoic, Bible-verse-quoting type.More >>
