CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Fall 4-2 To G-Braves in Rain Shortened Game Monday

Knights Fall to G-Braves 4-2 Monday

Yoan Moncada Launched His 11th Home Run of the Season



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Yoan Moncada launched his 11th home run of the season, but the Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of their four-game series by a score of 4-2 on Monday in a rain-shortened game from BB&T Ballpark. A total of 10,743 fans -- the second largest crowd in BB&T Ballpark history -- were on-hand for the game.



With the Knights trailing the G-Braves by a score of 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, rain intensified on Monday and the game went into a rain delay. At 9:40 p.m. due to heavy rain and wet grounds, the game was officially over and the Knights finished up the homestand with a 4-2 loss to the G-Braves.



Moncada, ranked as the top prospect in Major League Baseball by MLB.com and Baseball America, went 1-for-3 on the night with a two-run home run in the third inning. His two-run home run represented Charlotte’s lone runs in the game.



Danny Hayes, who was added to the International League All-Star Team earlier in the day, recorded one of Charlotte’s six hits on the night. Chicago White Sox infielder Tyler Saladino, who began a rehab assignment with the Knights on Monday, finished the night 1-for-3.



Charlotte RHP Chris Volstad (1-4, 6.35) allowed four runs on six hits over six innings and was charged with the loss. Volstad walked three batters and struck out five on the night. Gwinnett RHP Aaron Blair (6-4, 5.11) earned the win after he gave up two runs on six hits over five innings.



The Knights will now hit the road and travel to Durham, NC to open a three-game series against the Durham Bulls from Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, July 4th at 6:05 p.m. Pre-game radio coverage will begin at 5:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.



On Tuesday, July 4th at BB&T Ballpark, USA Baseball will host the Cuban National Team for the second time in three seasons. The 41st Annual WBT SkyShow, which includes the largest fireworks show in the Southeast, will take place after the game. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for the 6:05 p.m. game from Uptown Charlotte.



