Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Tomorrow is a First Alert Day as our weather team is forecasting more storms which could put a damper on the big fireworks shows. Eric Thomas will have the latest at 11:00 tonight.

This is just an awful story—a couple charged with felony child abuse after a 3-year old was hospitalized with severe burns. Police believe they scalded the toddler with hot water. We’re digging for more information about the case.

We're working to learn the name of a man who stole a $71,000 Corvette from a local car dealership, and then led police on a chase. He was tracked down using On-Star and arrested at a convenience store.

That new sandbar off the tip of Cape Hatteras that some are calling, Shelly Island, is full of shells from the ocean floor, but getting to it is risky. Not only are rip currents fierce—which is why the island formed in the first place—but in the channel between mainland and island are sharks, chasing smaller fish. You might need a bigger boat.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!