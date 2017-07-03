Man steals pizza order from delivery driver in Rock Hill

A Rock Hill pizza delivery driver was robbed of $28.76 worth of pizza Saturday night.

According to a Rock Hill Police report, an officer responded to the Papa John’s on Main Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday for a call regarding a strong armed robbery.

A Papa John’s delivery driver says she was delivering $28.76 worth of pizza to a home on the 300 block of Confederate Avenue. The driver did not have an apartment number to deliver the order to.

The driver stopped to talk with two people who were in the area. The delivery driver says she was talking with a woman when a man stepped behind her, ripped the pizza from her and ran.

The delivery driver did not chase the suspect. According to the report, restaurant management does not want to prosecute the incident.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.