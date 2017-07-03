Man steals pizza order from delivery driver in Rock Hill

Wilcox has to tackle a lot in his first 100 days, including first figuring out how to fill a more than $10 million budget gap.More >>
Police say around noon on Sunday they received a call for an assault with a dangerous weapon. Officers say when they arrived they found a man, later identified as Maddox, "lying in front of an apartment building with an apparent gunshot wound."More >>
The delivery driver says she was talking with a woman when a man stepped behind her, ripped the pizza from her and ran.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 26-year-old Charles Ray Naas was charged with indecent liberties with a student by a teacher and sex act with a student.More >>
Heather Ray Brewer, 25, was arrested. She is being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond and is due in court on Thursday.More >>
