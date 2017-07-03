CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Hayes Selected to IL All Star Squad

Danny Hayes Selected to IL All-Star Squad

Charlotte Slugger Leads Knights with 15 Home Runs & 49 RBIs



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- First baseman Danny Hayes, who currently leads the Charlotte Knights with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs in 76 games this season, has been selected to the 2017 International League All-Star Team, as announced by the International League of Professional Baseball Clubs Inc. today. The 2017 Triple-A Baseball Game will be played in Tacoma, WA on Wednesday, July 12th.



For the season, Hayes, 26, is hitting .237 (65-for-274) with 35 runs scored, 11 doubles, 15 home runs, and 49 RBIs. The 6’4” slugger currently leads the International League in grand slams with three. Last season with the Knights, the California native hit 10 home runs with 42 RBIs in 55 games with the Knights.



Hayes is the third Charlotte Knights player to earn a spot on this year’s IL All-Star squad. On Thursday, June 29th, the International League announced their full roster with Charlotte second baseman Yoan Moncada being elected to the team. One day later, infielder/outfielder Nicky Delmonico was added to the team. Neither Moncada or Delmonico will go to Tacoma, WA for the game. Moncada, who is ranked as the top prospect in Major League Baseball this season, will play in the SiriusXM Futures Game on Sunday, July 9th in Miami, FL. He earned MVP honors in last year’s SiriusXM Futures Game.



The Knights will conclude their four-game series against the G-Braves from BB&T Ballpark tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and the team will light up the Uptown Charlotte skyline with post-game fireworks courtesy of BB&T & News Talk 1110 WBT. Military members will also be honored before tonight’s game courtesy of Tito’s Handmade Vodka.



