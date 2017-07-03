CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Saladino to Rehab with Knights

Saladino to Rehab with Knights, Infante Recalled

Charlotte Set to Host Gwinnett Tonight at 7:05 PM from BB&T Ballpark



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) – Chicago White Sox infielder Tyler Saladino, who is currently on Chicago’s 10-day disabled list with back spasms, will begin a rehab assignment with the Charlotte Knights tonight when the team hosts the Gwinnett Braves in a 7:05 p.m. game from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. Additionally, RHP Gregory Infante has been recalled to Chicago today. Infante takes the roster spot of Chicago RHP David Robertson, who was placed on the Paternity List.



Saladino, 27, has appeared in 30 games with the White Sox this season and is hitting .200 (22-for-110) with four doubles, two triples, four RBIs, and two stolen bases. Last season with the White Sox, he hit .282 (84-for-298) with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 38 RBIs in 93 games. In three seasons with the Knights (2012, 2014-15), Saladino hit .282 (152-for-539) with 25 doubles, six triples, 13 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 33 stolen bases in 149 games. He was drafted by the White Sox in the seventh round of the 2010 First-Year Player Draft.



Today’s promotion to Chicago is the second of the season for Infante. He was with the White Sox from May 15th to June 25th and posted a 4.79 ERA in 19 games. Infante is 0-1 with three saves and a 1.80 ERA (15.0 IP) in 12 games with the Knights this year.



