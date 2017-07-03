Report: Duo used stolen U-Haul to break into two Mt Holly pawn shops

Police in Mount Holly are trying to identify two men who reportedly used a stolen U-Haul truck to break into two pawn shops.

Police responded to an alarm Monday at 2:47 a.m. at Mount Holly Gun and Pawn, on the 100 block of E. Henry Street. Officers found the front door glass broken out. Surveillance video shows two males in a white GMC U-Haul truck ramming the door. The duo then went inside and stole several items, including black powder rifles and televisions.

A short time later at 3:08 a.m., officers received another alarm call from EZ Pawn on the 700 block of W. Charlotte Avenue. There, officers said the rear roll-up door had been broken in. Surveillance video again showed two males backing a white U-Haul truck into the doors of the business causing it to break. One of the men then went in and stole a television.

Both robbers were wearing dark clothing and masks.

Charlotte police later found the truck used in the incidents at a park in Charlotte. Investigators say it appears the truck had been taken from University City Tires in Charlotte following a break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

