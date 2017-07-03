Rum Tum Tugger

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.

Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.

Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Presented by Genevieve Bourgeois, Sullivan's Steakhouse

2 ounces of spiced rum

1 ounce of simple syrup

One medium size strawberry

1/2 of lime juice

In a mixing glass, muddle one strawberry then add the lime juice, simple syrup, and the spiced rum. Shake all of the ingredients, then strain into a glass over chipped ice(if available). Garnish with a strawberry, and enjoy a taste of summer.