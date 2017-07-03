Rum Tum Tugger

-
Presented by Genevieve Bourgeois, Sullivan's Steakhouse
2 ounces of spiced rum
1 ounce of simple syrup
One medium size strawberry
1/2 of lime juice
In a mixing glass, muddle one strawberry then add the lime juice, simple syrup, and the spiced rum. Shake all of the ingredients, then strain into a glass over chipped ice(if available). Garnish with a strawberry, and enjoy a taste of summer.