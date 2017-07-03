First Alert: Storms could interrupt your Fourth of July plans

JULY 4, 6 AM

We have declared this 4th of July to be a First Alert Day. Once again we have an elevated chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. There is also a chance that some of these storms may reach the criteria for severe thunderstorm warnings. The biggest threat will be for torrential rain and damaging winds.

With so many folks making outdoor plans for the 4th, we want to give a sufficient heads up so you can make plans should severe weather threaten your Fourth of July festivities.

At this time, it looks like most of the active weather should be subsiding by the time the fireworks are set to go off. But even later tonight there remains a chance for showers and storms.

Remember if you hear thunder or see lightning… there is no safe place to be outdoors. Seek shelter inside as quickly and safely as possible.

Be safe and enjoy your 4th of July!

- Chris

JULY 3, 2:30 PM

The 4th of July has been declared a First Alert Day due to the possibility of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

The day will be a warm and muggy one. Highs will be close to 90°, with high humidity. In the afternoon and evening, showers and thunderstorms could begin to pop up.

We want to alert you to the possibility of those storms getting in the way of your holiday plans.

There’s no need to cancel any plans. Just keep your eye to the sky and keep your WBTV Weather app handy in case a storm crops up in your area. Any of the storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning.

Remember – if you see it, flee it! If you hear it, clear it! Lightning can strike up to 15 miles away from a storm.

Be safe and enjoy your 4th of July!

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.