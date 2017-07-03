First Alert: Storms could interrupt your 4th of July plans

The 4th of July has been declared a First Alert Day due to the possibility of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

The day will be a warm and muggy one. Highs will be close to 90°, with high humidity. In the afternoon and evening, showers and thunderstorms could begin to pop up.

We want to alert you to the possibility of those storms getting in the way of your holiday plans.

There’s no need to cancel any plans. Just keep your eye to the sky and keep your WBTV Weather app handy in case a storm crops up in your area. Any of the storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning.

Remember – if you see it, flee it! If you hear it, clear it! Lightning can strike up to 15 miles away from a storm.

Be safe and enjoy your 4th of July!

