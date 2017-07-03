Man wanted in Huntersville standoff turns self in to police

A man police say shot a woman during a domestic dispute which prompted a standoff Saturday morning turned himself in to authorities Monday.

The town of Huntersville tweeted an updated image of Johnathan Edward Williams just hours before he turned himself in.

Huntersville police were called to a home on Steuben Drive at approximately 4:40 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, they reportedly found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. They removed her from the home, believing the shooter may still be inside the house.

SWAT was called and responded to the neighborhood. The neighborhood was evacuated for safety, even though police did not believe anyone else was in danger.

For hours, SWAT tried to make contact with the alleged shooter in the home and entered the house at 11:50 a.m. Their search revealed that the shooter was gone. They believe the shooter ran away from the home while the shooting victim was being treated.

The woman was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK, according to police. Police said the shooter and victim knew one another.

Williams was later identified as the person wanted in the shooting. Williams is a convicted felon and was considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Huntersville police obtained warrants for discharging a firearm into an occupied property, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and assault by pointing a gun.

