Man steals $71K Corvette from Charlotte dealership, leads police on foot chase

A man was arrested after he stole a $71,000 Corvette from a car dealership and then lead police on a foot chase in west Charlotte Monday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the man stole the Corvette from Park Chevrolet on North Tryon Street Monday. Police said the man was looking at new Corvettes when he then got the keys from the dealer, jumped in the car and took off in the vehicle.

The dealer called police and the car was tracked using OnStar, officers said.

The vehicle was then located at the Columbus Circle Grocery convenience store on Berryhill Drive in west Charlotte. Police said the man fled the scene on foot when officers arrived.

CMPD said the man was arrested after the brief foot chase on Freedom Drive. The man had to show his identification to the dealer before he received the keys so the employee was able to identify the man, officers said.

Police said charges are pending.

No names have been released.

