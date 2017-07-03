Man killed in logging accident in Caldwell County

A 51-year-old man was killed when a tree fell on him in a logging accident in Caldwell County Monday morning.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. along Setzers Creek Road in Lenoir.

Deputies said the man was killed on a hillside while he was cutting down several trees. Investigators said one of the trees fell and he was then struck and killed.

No names have been released.

