Man accused of killing estranged wife reportedly shot her five months prior to fatal shooting

The Lenoir man who is accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife in Alexander County Saturday night was previously arrested five months prior on assault charges.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Jeremy Fletcher killed his wife, 33-year-old Ami Marie Fletcher, at her father's home around 8:30 p.m. on Houck Mountain Road Saturday. Jeremy Fletcher is also accused of shooting Ami Fletcher's father, who was later identified as Charles Richard Brown, in the neck.

Deputies say arrest warrants were issued on Jeremy Fletcher Saturday for one count of murder and one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury. Jeremy Fletcher was found at his home on Duck Creek Road in Caldwell County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning where he had reportedly committed suicide, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say Jeremy Fletcher and Ami Fletcher were husband and wife, but were separated at the time of the fatal shooting. Deputies said an argument lead to the fatal shooting.

In March, Jeremy Fletcher was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury for reportedly shooting Ami Fletcher in her leg, according to deputies. The sheriff's office said that case was still pending in court at the time of the fatal shooting Saturday night.

Jeremy Fletcher's father, 58-year-old Timothy Dean Fletcher, was also charged in this homicide, according to the sheriff's office.

Timothy Fletcher was charged with felony accessory after the fact of murder and felony accessory after the fact of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury. Timothy Fletcher was arrested at his home in Caldwell County and taken into custody around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies said Timothy Fletcher drove Jeremy Fletcher to and from the shooting.

Timothy Fletcher was taken to the Alexander County Detention Center under a $350,000 secured bond. Timothy Fletcher is expected to have his first court appearance in the Alexander County District Court on July 3.

Brown was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory and then transported to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. Deputies did not release any information on Brown's condition or the extent of his injuries.

