Salisbury man wanted in connection with East Spencer homicide

A Salisbury man was added to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office Most Wanted list in connection with his involvement in a deadly shooting in East Spencer in June.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Demario Alfredo Peck is wanted on the charge of possessing a firearm by a felon. Deputies said Peck is involved in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Antonio Lee.

PREVIOUS: East Spencer police seeking suspect in homicide

Lee was discovered shot and killed at 9:15 am at 200 Grant Street, East Spencer in the Weant Street Apartment Complex on June 11, deputies said.

During the course of the investigation a suspect was developed known as “Mike Mike”. Investigators identified “Mike Mike” as 32-year-old Howard Manuel Mickel III, of Greensboro. Mickel was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Deputies describe Peck as a black male, 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 205 pounds.

Peck is known to be in the East Spencer area as well as Salisbury, according to the sheriff's office.

RELATED: Man killed in Rowan County shooting, homicide investigation underway

If you see Peck or know of his whereabouts, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.