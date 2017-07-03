Fire purposely set at northeast Charlotte home, one person in custody

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 26-year-old Charles Ray Naas was charged with indecent liberties with a student by a teacher and sex act with a student.More >>
A Salisbury man has been added to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office Most Wanted List in connection with his involvement in a deadly shooting in East Spencer in June.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred around 6:49 a.m. in the 4700 block of Thornwood Road.More >>
Charlotte will pay a transit consultant $3.2 million to decide where and how the city should build rail to Lake Norman and to the airport, plus how all the transit lines should tie together uptown.More >>
According to Mooresville Police, the man was struck around 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Patterson Avenue.More >>
