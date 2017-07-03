Fire purposely set at northeast Charlotte home, one person in custody

Fire purposely set at northeast Charlotte home, one person in cu - | WBTV Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

No one was injured in a house fire in northeast Charlotte Monday morning. Firefighters say the fire was intentionally set. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred around 6:49 a.m. in the 4700 block of Thornwood Road. 

The fire was under control in 20 minutes, crews said. The fire department tweeted that 23 firefighters responded to the incident. 

Crews said a person is in custody for setting the fire.

The fire department said the fire caused $60,000 in damages. 

