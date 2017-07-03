Fire purposely set at northeast Charlotte home, one person in custody

No one was injured in a house fire in northeast Charlotte Monday morning. Firefighters say the fire was intentionally set.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred around 6:49 a.m. in the 4700 block of Thornwood Road.

Structure Fire; 4700 block of Thornwood Rd; Station 22 area; JGilmore — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 3, 2017

The fire was under control in 20 minutes, crews said. The fire department tweeted that 23 firefighters responded to the incident.

Update Structure Fire 4730 Thornwood Dr; 23FF controlled incident in 20min; no injuries reported; under investigation; JGilmore pic.twitter.com/TryqNpQXlT — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 3, 2017

Crews said a person is in custody for setting the fire.

The fire department said the fire caused $60,000 in damages.

Update Structure Fire; 4730 Thornwood Rd; Fire was set & suspect is in custody; Estimated property loss $60k; no injuries reported; JGilmore pic.twitter.com/NeOHEm1SZU — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 3, 2017

