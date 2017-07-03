Man wanted for crimes in Charlotte area

A man is wanted for several crimes in the Charlotte area.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 28-year-old Antonio Noel Clark cut off his electronic monitor Sunday.

Clark is wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitor device. Officers said Clark was last known to be in the area of Carol Avenue.

Police say Clark was court ordered to wear the electronic monitor as a condition of his pre-trial release.

CMPD described Clark as being 5-foot-7 and around 180 pounds.

If you have any information on Clark's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.

