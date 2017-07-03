Driver being sought in deadly Mooresville hit-and-run

A man was struck and killed in Mooresville Sunday night.

According to Mooresville police, the man, who was later identified as 56-year-old Willie Byers III, was hit around 10:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Patterson Avenue.

Police say Byers was critically injured and found lying in the street. Byers died on scene, officers said.

Witnesses said the driver who struck Byers fled the area. Officers described the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run as a passenger car.

There have been no arrests made in this incident.

If you have any information about this fatal hit-and-run, you're asked to call the Mooresville Police Department at (704) 664-3311.

