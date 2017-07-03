BREAKING: Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run

Good morning. It's Monday, July 3. There is a lot we're catching you up on right now. As you're preparing for the day and the big holiday! Watch WBTV News This Morning so you have all the details as soon as you wake up!

BREAKING: Mooresville Police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

It happened late last night on Patterson Avenue. WBTV's Micah Smith is reporting from the scene. You can catch her report right at 5 a.m.

A young girl with a bright future was killed over a senseless road rage incident. This story out of Pennsylvania is making national headlines this morning. Bianca Roberson was shot in the head and died instantly. We have details on how officials nabbed the suspect who fled from the scene.

A new controversy from the twitter account from the president of the United States. He tweeted a video over the weekend that have people saying he's promoting violence against journalists.

EXCLUSIVE: Day one on the job for the new Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools superintendent. Dr. Clayton Wilcox will start the morning live on WBTV. He will be on air in our studio, live to talk about the future of the district which is officially under his leadership. Tune in for the exclusive interview at 6:30 a.m.

Celebrating the 4th? We're on your side with important tips to make sure no one gets food poisoning in your household.

Speaking of the holiday, how will the weather hold up? Meteorologist Chris Larson will have your certified most accurate forecast so you can be prepared!

