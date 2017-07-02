Police, Sheriff, and City of Salisbury offer Fourth of July advice and schedule changes

Tuesday is the Fourth of July, and that means a lot of celebrating and a lot of questions about which city services are still operating.

In Rowan County, the Salisbury Police, Rowan Sheriff, and City of Salisbury all offered some useful information ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

From Salisbury Police:

The Salisbury Police Department is engaging with its community to ensure residents and visitors have a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July.

The Fourth of July is a day when many people celebrate our nation’s independence with picnics, swimming, cookouts, fireworks and other fun activities.

Just a reminder that what goes up, must come down.

It can be exciting to get into the holiday spirit, but you need to do so with care. Celebrations on the Fourth of July should never involve guns being shot into the air. Firearms are not fireworks and it is illegal to discharge a firearm within the city limits.

Remember, firearms and alcohols don’t mix.

Be sure fireworks are legal in your area before using them. Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. If you set off fireworks keep a bucket of water handy in case of malfunction or fire.

Don’t leave your grill unattended. As soon as you fire up the grill, make sure it is attended at all times. The few seconds it may take you to run to get more burgers may be all it takes for little hands or bodies to sustain burns.

Swimming is fun and a kid-friendly activity, particularly on a holiday weekend. If you are planning to take your kids swimming, make sure they have adequate adult supervision at all times.

The Salisbury Police Department wishes the community a Happy and Safe Fourth of July weekend.

From Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten:

With the approach of the July 4th Holiday, Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten asks all citizens to join him in making this Fourth of July holiday period a happy and enjoyable one for all.

Traditionally during the July 4th Holiday, our highways experience one of the highest traffic flows of the year. The Sheriff reminds all Rowan County residents to follow these safety tips:

Always shift your attention every few seconds, constantly scanning the road ahead and behind you. Never blankly stare ahead nor fix your gaze on one point on the road.

When passing an automobile, always glance at the ground beside the front wheel of the car you intend to pass. You will know instantly if the car is about to veer - giving you an extra few seconds to respond.

You should pull out into the opposite lane of traffic when passing while you are still well behind the car in front. This should give you some time and space to build up speed and will enable you to pull back into your own lane should the need arise. Never cut abruptly out of your lane into the opposite lane when passing.

Always signal your intentions with your brake lights, turn signals, horn and/or headlights so that other drivers will see you well before you change course.

Drivers should always “aim high” in steering. That is, you should glance frequently at points well ahead of you. Not only will this help your steering, but it will also help you check the position of vehicles in front of you as well as on-coming ones.

Never follow too close. Remember that, as your speed increases, it takes you substantially longer to stop. Also remember that it’s good to have an extra cushion of space in front of you if you’re being tail-gated, on a slippery road, or in low visibility conditions.

“Lastly, I would remind all motorists to practice the Golden Rule when driving. Be courteous and tolerant of other drivers. Please don’t get angry with bad drivers or reckless ones – just get out of their way,” Sheriff Auten said in closing, “Let’s make this summer a safe one on the roads in Rowan County.”

From the City of Salisbury:

The City of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule for the Independence Day holiday, Tuesday, July 4:

City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and recreation centers will be closed.

The City’s Transit Department will not offer transit services.

City’s Waste Collection Division will offer regularly scheduled garbage and recycling collection. Limb and yard waste collection will not be offered. Tuesday’s yard waste collection will take place on Wednesday, July 5.

Fibrant Technical Support will maintain regular hours. For assistance, customers may contact Fibrant Technical Support by calling (704) 638-5300.

Salisbury Rowan Utilities’ administrative offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4. If you have a water/sewer emergency after hours or during the holiday, please call (704) 638-5339.

The Salisbury Community Park will operate on schedule from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

