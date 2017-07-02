Silver Alert canceled for 66-year-old Catawba County woman

A Silver Alert issued for a 66-year-old Catawba County woman believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment was canceled Monday afternoon.

The Silver Alert was initially issued Sunday evening. Mary Sue Summey was last seen in the 5500 block of North Carolina Highway 16 North in Conover.

Summey was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. She was also wearing a black watch and a medical alert bracelet.

She is described as a white female, 5-foot-2, 170 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff's Office at 828-464-3112.

