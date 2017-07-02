Alexander Graham Middle School teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

A clipping from a newspaper, which dates back to the 80s, reports that an alligator fell from the sky in a thunderstorm.More >>
According to MEDIC, one person has life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Kimmerly Woods Drive. MEDIC tweeted about the shooting just after 12 p.m.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 26-year-old Charles Ray Naas was charged with indecent liberties with a student by a teacher and sex act with a student.More >>
Mary Sue Summey was last seen in the 5500 block of North Carolina Highway 16 North in Conover.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred at a three-story apartment in the 9000 block of Post Canyon Drive.More >>
