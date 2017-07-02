Alexander Graham MS teacher charged with taking indecent liberti - | WBTV Charlotte

Alexander Graham MS teacher charged with taking indecent liberties

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Jane Wester | The Charlotte Observer) - A teacher at Alexander Graham Middle School was arrested Saturday and charged with taking indecent liberties with a student, documents show.

Charles Naas, 26, teaches seventh grade, a letter to the school community from principal Robert Folk said. He appears be a math teacher, according to the school’s website.

The incident didn’t happen on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campus, Folk said.

Naas was released from jail Saturday night on bail, documents show.

In his letter, Folk said he’s upset and concerned about the situation.

