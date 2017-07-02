Fire sparks at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

No one was injured in an fire at a northeast Charlotte apartment complex, Sunday evening.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred at a three-story apartment in the 9000 block of Post Canyon Drive.

Firefighters said smoke was showing on the third floor.

Structure Fire; 9000 block of Post Canyon Dr; Apartment Fire; 3 story apartment; smoke showing from 3rd floor; Station 27 area; JGilmore — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 2, 2017

Twenty-three firefighters responded to the incident. The fire was under control in 15 minutes, crews said.

The fire department has not said what caused the fire.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.