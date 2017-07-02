Person injured in east Charlotte shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

Person injured in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

At least one person was injured in a shooting in east Charlotte. 

According to MEDIC, the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. on Purser Drive and Glenville Avenue. 

One person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with a potentially life-threatening gunshot injury, MEDIC said. 

No other information has been released. 

