Charlotte man facing several charges

A man who was wanted for several crimes in the Charlotte area in April has been found Sunday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 25-year-old Derrick Alan Daniels cut off his electronic monitoring device April 11. Daniels was court ordered to wear the device as a condition of his pretrial release.

PREVIOUS: Charlotte man wanted for possession of firearm by felon

Daniels was additionally wanted for possession of a firearm by felon and damage to property.

Police described Daniels as being around 5-foot-7 and around 180 pounds.

Daniels was last known to be in Parkaire Lane area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option 3.

