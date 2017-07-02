Man wanted on several charges in Charlotte found Sunday

A clipping from a newspaper, which dates back to the 80s, reports that an alligator fell from the sky in a thunderstorm.More >>
A clipping from a newspaper, which dates back to the 80s, reports that an alligator fell from the sky in a thunderstorm.More >>
A man was charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with an apparent murder-suicide in Alexander County Saturday night.More >>
A man was charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with an apparent murder-suicide in Alexander County Saturday night.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 33-year-old Donald Geoffrey Sherman cut off his electronic monitor June 6.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 33-year-old Donald Geoffrey Sherman cut off his electronic monitor June 6.More >>
Firefighters believe a lightning strike may have caused a fire at a church in Chesterfield County Sunday morning.More >>
Firefighters believe a lightning strike may have caused a fire at a church in Chesterfield County Sunday morning.More >>
Tuesday is the Fourth of July, and that means a lot of celebrating and a lot of questions about which city services are still operating.More >>
Tuesday is the Fourth of July, and that means a lot of celebrating and a lot of questions about which city services are still operating.More >>