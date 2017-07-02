Man wanted for several charges in Charlotte found Sunday

A man who was wanted for multiple crimes in the Charlotte area has been arrested Sunday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 33-year-old Donald Geoffrey Sherman cut off his electronic monitor device on June 6.

PREVIOUS: Man wanted for crimes in Charlotte

Sherman was wanted for breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony conspiracy and damage to property. Sherman was last seen in the area of Sherman Drive.

Police did not say where Sherman was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option 3.

