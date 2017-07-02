Lightning suspected as cause in Chesterfield County church fire

Firefighters believe a lightning strike may have caused a fire at a church in Chesterfield County Sunday morning.

According to the Sandhill Fire Department, the fire occurred around 7 a.m. at the Rocky Creek Presbyterian Church in Jefferson. Firefighters believe lightning struck the church Saturday night and smoldered for several hours before the fire broke out Sunday morning.

Crews said the majority of the damage was in the building attached to the sanctuary called Simpson Hall. Firefighters dug a trench to separate the building and the sanctuary to prevent the fire from spreading, crews said.

Simpson Hall is completely destroyed, firefighters said.

No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.