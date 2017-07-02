Woman killed, her father injured in Alexander County murder-suicide

A man was charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with an apparent murder-suicide in Alexander County Saturday night.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Ami Fletcher was killed and her father was injured in a shooting at a home on Houck Mountain Road Saturday night.

Deputies identified 35-year-old Jeremy Fletcher as the shooter and said Ami Fletcher was reportedly his estranged wife. Deputies said an argument lead to the fatal shooting.

Jeremy Fletcher was found in Caldwell County after the shooting where he had reportedly committed suicide in his home, according to the sheriff's office.

The father of Jeremy Fletcher, who has been identified as Timothy Dean Fletcher, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of murder, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said Timothy Fletcher drove Jeremy Fletcher to and from the shooting.

Ami Fletcher's father was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center and then transported to Baptist Hospital. Deputies did not release any information on the man's condition.

Two weeks prior, Jeremy Fletcher was arrested for shooting Ami Fletcher in the leg, according to deputies.

