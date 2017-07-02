One seriously injured in east Charlotte shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

One seriously injured in east Charlotte shooting

Dwayne McFalls/WBTV Dwayne McFalls/WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person has serious injuries in a shooting in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon. 

According to MEDIC, one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Kimmerly Woods Drive. MEDIC tweeted about the shooting just after 12 p.m.

The shooting occurred at the Kimmerly Woods apartment complex. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said an argument lead to the shooting. 

A witness said the fight involved a man and his girlfriend. 

No other information has been released. 

