One seriously injured in east Charlotte shooting

One person has serious injuries in a shooting in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

According to MEDIC, one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Kimmerly Woods Drive. MEDIC tweeted about the shooting just after 12 p.m.

The shooting occurred at the Kimmerly Woods apartment complex. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said an argument lead to the shooting.

A witness said the fight involved a man and his girlfriend.

No other information has been released.

