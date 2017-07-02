One killed in east Charlotte shooting, homicide investigation underway

A man was shot and killed in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police said 24-year-old Tommy Jarad Maddox was shot in the head in the 5300 block of Kimmerly Woods Drive around 12 p.m.

According to MEDIC, Maddox was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The shooting occurred at the Kimmerly Woods apartment complex. Officers say they found a man lying in front of an apartment building with a gunshot wound.

Police said an argument lead to the shooting. A witness said the fight involved a man and his girlfriend.

No arrests have been made.

So far, Charlotte has had 48 homicides in 2017.

