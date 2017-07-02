New CATS park and ride in Cornelius reflects Lake Norman colors - | WBTV Charlotte

New CATS park and ride in Cornelius reflects Lake Norman colors

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
Connect
The Charlotte Area Transit System park and ride lot that opens Wednesday in Cornelius includes art glass reflecting the blues and greens of Lake Norman and the oranges of the clay beneath the surface. (Photo provided to the Observer courtesy of CATS) The Charlotte Area Transit System park and ride lot that opens Wednesday in Cornelius includes art glass reflecting the blues and greens of Lake Norman and the oranges of the clay beneath the surface. (Photo provided to the Observer courtesy of CATS)
CHARLOTTE, NC (Joe Marusak/The Charlotte Observer) -

Charlotte Area Transit System will open its first park and ride in Cornelius on Wednesday.

The $5 million facility includes 354 parking spaces and a rider shelter with art glass reflecting the blues and greens of Lake Norman and the oranges of the clay beneath the surface.

“This is the coolest park and ride in all of CATS,” Mayor Chuck Travis said at a grand opening ceremony on Friday.

Charlotte artist Ivan Toth Depeña, chosen by a panel of art professionals, collaborated with project architects on the design. They employed a modern building shape that integrates an awning with the colorful art glass providing shelter for bus riders. As the sun passes over the awning, colored shadows are cast on the ground below at various angles throughout the day, and LED lights illuminate the glass from above at night.

The park and ride will be open to riders of the Route 48X Huntersville Express and 97 Village Rider-Cornelius buses. The facility has eight handicap-accessible and two motorcycle spots, benches, two emergency blue light phones, bike racks and pedestrian access to main thoroughfares. The park and ride is at Sefton Park Road and One Norman Place, off West Catawba Avenue and Interstate 77 Exit 28.

CATS broke ground on the facility in fall 2016. Funded in part by a congestion mitigation and air quality improvement grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the facility gives another transit option for I-77 commuters, CATS Chief Executive Officer John Lewis said.

Details: 704-336-7433.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Woman killed, her father injured in Alexander County murder-suicide

    Woman killed, her father injured in Alexander County murder-suicide

    Sunday, July 2 2017 1:31 PM EDT2017-07-02 17:31:50 GMT
    WBTV graphicWBTV graphic

    A man was charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with an apparent murder-suicide in Alexander County Saturday night. 

    More >>

    A man was charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with an apparent murder-suicide in Alexander County Saturday night. 

    More >>

  • One seriously injured in east Charlotte shooting

    One seriously injured in east Charlotte shooting

    Sunday, July 2 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-07-02 17:11:42 GMT
    Dwayne McFalls/WBTVDwayne McFalls/WBTV

    According to MEDIC, one person has life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Kimmerly Woods Drive. MEDIC tweeted about the shooting just after 12 p.m.

    More >>

    According to MEDIC, one person has life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Kimmerly Woods Drive. MEDIC tweeted about the shooting just after 12 p.m.

    More >>

  • New CATS park and ride in Cornelius reflects Lake Norman colors

    New CATS park and ride in Cornelius reflects Lake Norman colors

    Sunday, July 2 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-07-02 15:45:41 GMT
    The Charlotte Area Transit System park and ride lot that opens Wednesday in Cornelius includes art glass reflecting the blues and greens of Lake Norman and the oranges of the clay beneath the surface. (Photo provided to the Observer courtesy of CATS)The Charlotte Area Transit System park and ride lot that opens Wednesday in Cornelius includes art glass reflecting the blues and greens of Lake Norman and the oranges of the clay beneath the surface. (Photo provided to the Observer courtesy of CATS)

    Charlotte Area Transit System will open its first park and ride in Cornelius on Wednesday.

    More >>

    Charlotte Area Transit System will open its first park and ride in Cornelius on Wednesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly