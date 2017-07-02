Democrat Vi Lyles raises $215,000 for Charlotte’s mayoral race

A man was charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with an apparent murder-suicide in Alexander County Saturday night.More >>
According to MEDIC, one person has life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Kimmerly Woods Drive. MEDIC tweeted about the shooting just after 12 p.m.More >>
Charlotte Area Transit System will open its first park and ride in Cornelius on Wednesday.More >>
A family friend sent CBS North Carolina the following statement regarding her disappearance, “I will confirm that Allison has been found and is under medical care at this time.”More >>
Fire heavily damaged a home in Kannapolis on Saturday night. Officials with the Kannapolis Fire Department said that just after 6:30pm on Saturday evening, Kannapolis firefighters responded to a reported structure fire off of Fisher AveMore >>
