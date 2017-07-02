RDU missing worker found safe in VA hospital - | WBTV Charlotte

RDU missing worker found safe in VA hospital

Allison Cope was supposed to return from a break from a Starbucks in Terminal 2 at 3 p.m. Monday but did not show up, The Raleigh Durham Airport Authority Police Department said.
CBS North Carolina has confirmed Allison Cope, 24, has been found safe.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) released the following statement, “Late last night (Saturday, July 1), the Airport Authority Police Department was notified that Allison Cope was found alive in Virginia Beach, Va., by the Virginia Beach Police Department. We have no additional details at this time.”

Two additional sources close to the investigation and family also confirm this information.

A family friend sent CBS North Carolina the following statement regarding her disappearance, “I will confirm that Allison has been found and is under medical care at this time.”

The Wake County woman was reported missing Monday, June 26 after leaving for a break from the Starbucks at RDU, where the young woman worked. Cope took her break at about 3 p.m., but never returned.

Authorities later launched an investigation, which included the FBI and SBI. Officials obtained and released images from a Wake Forest gas station’s surveillance system. In it, Cope was seen at a Shell gas station at 942 Durham Road in Wake Forest at 4:15 p.m.

“You couldn’t really see that she was stressed or anything or rushing. She was like normal person, walking in and walking out,” Fadel Alabdi, a gas station attendant said.

Since obtaining the images, authorities have continued their investigation.

Early details into how and exactly where Cope was found have not been released.

CBS North Carolina is working to learn more details and will have more available throughout the day and in our evening newscast.

