RDU missing worker found alive, safe in VA

A man who was wanted for several crimes in the Charlotte area in April has been found Sunday.More >>
A man who was wanted for several crimes in the Charlotte area in April has been found Sunday.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 33-year-old Donald Geoffrey Sherman cut off his electronic monitor June 6.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 33-year-old Donald Geoffrey Sherman cut off his electronic monitor June 6.More >>
A man was charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with an apparent murder-suicide in Alexander County Saturday night.More >>
A man was charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with an apparent murder-suicide in Alexander County Saturday night.More >>
Since 2010, photographer Dese'Rae Stage has taken a snapshot of America to talk about an issue that's often treated like a dirty word.More >>
Since 2010, photographer Dese'Rae Stage has taken a snapshot of America to talk about an issue that's often treated like a dirty word.More >>
According to MEDIC, one person has life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Kimmerly Woods Drive. MEDIC tweeted about the shooting just after 12 p.m.More >>
According to MEDIC, one person has life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Kimmerly Woods Drive. MEDIC tweeted about the shooting just after 12 p.m.More >>