Fire damages Cheraw home, Red Cross helping resident

A home was damaged in a fire in Cheraw Saturday night.

According to the American Red Cross, the fire occurred in a home on Shorthorn Road. The Red Cross did not say what time the fire occurred.

The Red Cross is helping one person who lived in the home by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and personal hygiene items.

No information has been released on what started the fire.

