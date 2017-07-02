One injured in northwest Charlotte stabbing

One person was stabbed in northwest Charlotte Sunday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the stabbing occurred just before 4:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Dundeen Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times.

The stabbing was not random, officers said.

No one has been arrested.

