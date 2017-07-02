Moped driver killed in hit-and-run in Pineville

One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Pineville Sunday morning.

According to MEDIC, one person was pronounced dead just before 7:30 a.m. in a crash in the 9600 block of Pineville-Matthews Road.

Pineville police said a moped driver was struck and killed in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle, who struck the moped driver, jumped from the car and fled from the scene. One person is in custody in connection with this fatal hit-and-run, but Pineville police have not said whether this person is the alleged driver.

Police said the person in custody is being treated in the hospital for back injuries.

Charges are pending, police said.

No names have been released.

