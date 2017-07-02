One of "Rowan's Most Wanted" now behind bars - | WBTV Charlotte

One of "Rowan's Most Wanted" now behind bars

Rowan Sheriff's Office
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Tony Messineo, just placed on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list last week, is now behind bars.

Messineo was arrested early on Sunday by Rowan Sheriff's deputies at a home on Roberson Road.  He has been charged with failing to notify the sheriff of a change of address, resisting police, and probation violation.

Bond for Messineo is now set at a combined total of $62.500.

Messineo is a registered sex offender who was originally convicted of sex crimes in St. Mary's County, Maryland.

In the past, Messineo has been arrested on charges from October 2015 of breaking and entering and fraud, as well as failing to notify the sheriff's of a change of address.

    •   
