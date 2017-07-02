Reporter Notebook: Whit Whitley enjoying life on the road

So there I was, tromping around Citadel Hill and the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, last Wednesday when I run into Whit Whitley of Kannapolis.

You know him. Whit worked for 48 years in the family business, Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis. As he told Elizabeth Cook from The Salisbury Post, “I decided two years ago it was time to move on."

Whitley was about to turn 62 and "had already dabbled in other interests — writing action stories and screenplays, doing a comedy routine, developing short films, performing with Piedmont Players and writing a book, 'Action Stories Hollywood Overlooked … For Now!,'" Cook wrote.

As we waited around on the top of that historic Canadian fort to see the noon firing of the cannon, Whitley told me about his grand "post-retirement" tour that included traveling from Kannapolis up the Eastern Seaboard and into Canada. He was stopping along the way to visit all the well-known, and not so well known roadside attractions and tourist traps. He was also writing about them.

To me, it appeared that he was having the time of his life, and as we waited to hear that nineteenth century gun boom out across Halifax, it was clear to me that Whit Whitley was already having a blast.

Check out Whitley's Facebook page to keep up with his adventures: https://www.facebook.com/whit.whitley.5

