Fire damages Kannapolis home

So there I was, tromping around Citadel Hill and the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, last Wednesday when I run into Whit Whitley of Kannapolis.More >>
Fire heavily damaged a home in Kannapolis on Saturday night. Officials with the Kannapolis Fire Department said that just after 6:30pm on Saturday evening, Kannapolis firefighters responded to a reported structure fire off of Fisher AveMore >>
Officers responded to a neighborhood off of North Main Street.More >>
Huntersville police say they were in a standoff with an alleged shooter in one Huntersville neighborhood for hours Saturday morning.More >>
Missing Raleigh-Durham International Airport employee Allison Cope didn’t seem to be in distress when she was seen pumping gas more than an hour after leaving her job on a break she never returned from.More >>
