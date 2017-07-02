Fire damages Kannapolis home

Fire heavily damaged a home in Kannapolis on Saturday night.

Officials with the Kannapolis Fire Department said that just after 6:30pm on Saturday evening, Kannapolis firefighters responded to a reported structure fire off of Fisher Ave.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the attic of the single family home.

Firefighters from Kannapolis Engine 41 went inside to look for any victims and to begin gaining access to fight the fire.

Although the home sustained significant damage, it was discovered that the residents had escaped to safety as fire crews were arriving.

Officials say the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes and no one was hurt. Crews remained on scene for a good portion of the evening looking for hot spots and assisting the occupants.

Personnel from Concord Fire Department and Landis Fire Department responded to the scene to assist with fire ground operations.

Cabarrus County EMS assisted with medical monitoring of firefighters. Odell Volunteer Fire Department and Enochville Volunteer Fire Department provided district coverage.

At this time, the cause is still under investigation.

