3-year-old dies in Mooresville after being found unresponsive in family vehicle

MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

A 3-year-old girl died after being found unresponsive in a family vehicle Saturday evening, according to Mooresville police. 

Officers responded to a neighborhood off of North Main Street. 

The victim was reportedly taken to Lake Norman Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The child's death is currently under investigation. 

