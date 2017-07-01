Vanished RDU worker didn’t seem to be in distress, says gas station attendant who spotted her

Missing Raleigh-Durham International Airport employee Allison Cope didn’t seem to be in distress when she was seen pumping gas more than an hour after leaving her job on a break she never returned from.More >>
State water quality officials say they will continue monitoring conditions and are investigating to determine if any enforcement action will be taken.More >>
NASCAR driver Mike Wallace has resumed his legal fight over the 2016 mauling he took during a post-concert brawl at PNC Pavilion, with the veteran racer and his family accusing the venue’s owners and management of irresponsibly failing to head off the fight.More >>
Huntersville police say they were in a standoff with an alleged shooter in one Huntersville neighborhood for hours Saturday morning.More >>
Four people were in the vehicle when it crashed into a tree. The driver and a 1-year-old boy were taken to the hospital and have since been released.More >>
